Pistons rout Nets 130-77 in most-lopsided victory in franchise history

By AP News
Nets Pistons Basketball

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 21 points and 10 rebounds after being added to the All-Star Game on Sunday night as an Eastern Conference reserve, and the Detroit Pistons routed the Brooklyn Nets 130-77 in the most-lopsided victory in franchise history.

The 53-point margin topped the mark of 52 set in a 118-66 victory at Boston on Jan 31, 2003. The Nets had a 54-point loss — 120-66 — on Jan. 21 against New York.

Cade Cunningham, the Detroit star who was earlier selected an East All-=Star starter, added 18 points, 12 assists and four steals. The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons improved to 36-12 with their second straight victory. They beat Golden State on Friday night to finish 2-1 on a three-game trip.

Cunningham had 13 points, 10 assists and four steals in the first half as the Pistons raced to a 67-44 lead. Ausar Thompson hit a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.

Detroit outscored Brooklyn 33-18 in the third quarter to push it to 100-62. The Pistons’ largest lead was 55 points.

Cam Thomas and Drake Powell each had 12 points for Brooklyn. The Nets are 13-35.

Egor Demin was 0 for 4 from 3-point range, ending his NBA rookie record of at least one 3 in 34 straight games. He broke the record Friday night in Utah.

Nets scoring leader Michael Porter Jr. sat out because of personal reasons.

Up next

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

