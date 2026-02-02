Skip to main content
RJ Barrett scores 21 points in the Raptors’ 107-100 victory over the Jazz

By AP News
Jazz Raptors Basketball

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 21 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Sunday night to open a five-game homestand.

Brandon Ingram added 19 points to help Toronto end a two-game losing streak. Immanuel Quickley had 17 points.

Scottie Barnes celebrated being added to his second NBA All-Star Game with 14 points and nine rebounds. Barnes hurt his left foot with 4:48 remaining after a steal. He departed 22 seconds later, only to return for the final 3:05.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Utah. The Jazz have lost a season-worst six straight games.

Isaiah Collier added 19 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Raptors matched their 30 wins of a season ago with 31 games remaining.

Up next

Jazz: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

