Isaiah Hartenstein has first triple-double as Thunder roll to 128-92 win over Magic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Isaiah Hartenstein had his first career-triple double, Isaiah Joe scored 22 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Orlando Magic 128-92 on Tuesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points and nine assists, Lu Dort scored 18 points and first-time All-Star Chet Holmgren added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the defending champion Thunder (40-11), who became the first team this season to reach 40 wins.

Hartenstein finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 23 minutes. The eighth-year center became the 10th Thunder player to record a triple-double.

Oklahoma City played without Jalen Williams, who missed his eighth straight game with a hamstring injury, and Ajay Mitchell, who sat out his sixth game in a row with an abdominal strain.

Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 20 points, and Paolo Banchero added 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Franz Wagner, the Magic’s leading scorer, missed his fifth straight game with a high left ankle sprain.

It was the Thunder’s fourth annual HBCU Night, part of the team’s Black History Month celebration, and the team fed off an energized crowd. Joe hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to give Oklahoma City a 39-14 lead. That matched the lowest-scoring quarter by a Thunder opponent this season.

Joe’s left-handed throwdown on Banchero in the second quarter ignited the crowd. He completed the three-point play for a 56-24 lead.

Oklahoma City led 68-41 at halftime.

By the third quarter, the only concern for the Thunder was whether Gilgeous-Alexander would extend his streak of games with at least 20 points to 121. He began the second half with 12 points and didn’t get to 20 until he made a free throw with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter. He’s within five of tying Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 straight games with at least 20.

