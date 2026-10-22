Siakam and Haliburton lead the Pacers past the Pelicans, 123-120

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, including 12 in the final quarter, Tyrese Haliburton added 23 points and 12 assists in his first regular-season game since rupturing his right Achilles tendon 16 months ago and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-120 on Wednesday night.

With Indiana trailing 92-86 entering the fourth, Haliburton took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of Indiana’s 10 points in a 90-second span to erase a 101-93 Pelicans lead. The Pacers outscored New Orleans 15-3 to take a 108-104 edge.

Zion Williamson, who had 22 points, tied the game at 116 on a driving layup and foul shot, but Haliburton scored on power moves on the next two trips down the court, and Indiana took a 121-118 lead and closed out the game with a pair of free throws by Quenton Jackson.

Obi Toppin added 20 points for Indiana, and Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points for the Pelicans, and Yves Missi had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Williamson took only four 3-pointers all last season and made just one. But in offseason practices, he worked on expanding his shooting range, although most of his attention was on mid-range jumpers.

Left open by the Pacers late in the second quarter, Williamson stepped behind the arc and nailed back-to-back 3s from the right and left wings.

The Pacers jumped out to a 38-31 first-quarter lead on 59% shooting, but the Pelicans held Indiana to 33% shooting in a 35-18 second quarter that gave New Orleans a 66-56 lead, capped by Williamson’s long-range jumper at the buzzer. Williamson scored the final eight points of the half.

Up next

Pacers: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

Pelicans: Visit Utah on Friday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By PETER FINNEY JR.

Associated Press