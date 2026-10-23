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Thunder overcome SGA’s shooting woes to beat Nuggets 96-84 in home opener

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By AP News
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OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 21 points, Chet Holmgren had 12 points and 17 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a poor shooting night from Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander in their home opener to beat the Denver Nuggets 96-84 on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points in a convincing win over San Antonio on Tuesday night, finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting against Denver. He failed to score 20 points for the first time in 141 games.

The league’s two-time reigning MVP missed all seven shots he took in the first 24 minutes as the Thunder trailed by as many as nine points. A pair of free throws kept him from going scoreless in a half for the first time since his rookie year with the Clippers in 2019.

It marked just the fourth time in 450 games with the Thunder he’s gone without a field goal in a half. Gilgeous-Alexander scored the first basket of the third quarter to pull Oklahoma City to 48-46.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan added 13 apiece for Denver, which was playing its first game.

A layup by Mitchell gave the Thunder a 64-62 lead — their first since 3-0 — and 3-pointers by Alex Caruso and Alexander extended it to 70-64 after three quarters. Oklahoma City extended the advantage to 93-76 on a 3 by Gilgeous-Alexander to give him 17 points with 1:44 left. He then asked to be taken out during a timeout and did not return to the game.

Up next

Nuggets: Host New Orleans on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By TIM WILLERT
Associated Press

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