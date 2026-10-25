Durant scores 22, Sheppard hits five 3-pointers to lead Rockets to a win in Atlanta’s home opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 22 points and both Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason had 19 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114.

The Hawks nearly pulled off a comeback by cutting Houston’s 20-point lead down to five in the closing moments, but Durant knocked down two three throws with 18.9 seconds remaining to push the lead back to three possessions.

The win gave Houston its first 3-0 start since 2017-18, and spoiled Atlanta’s home opener after the Hawks won their first two games of the season on the road.

Seven Rockets scored in double figures. Amen Thompson posted his third consecutive double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun had one of his own with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson sored 26 points and tied his career-high with 16 assists for the Hawks.

The Rockets, who led the NBA in offensive rebounds last season, continued leaning on it as a strength with 13 offensive rebounds leading to 22 second chance points. Sheppard, a 3-point sharpshooter who shot 43% from beyond the arc last year, shook off a 1 of 6 start to his season with a 5 of 11 performance.

The Hawks on the other hand were a dismal 12 of 45 from 3-point range for the night and 5 of 22 in the first half.

Atlanta’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points, and Aaron Wiggins made a strong impression in his first home game with the franchise after coming over from Oklahoma City in a summer trade, scoring 16 points off the bench.

Up Next

The Rockets and Hawks will play the second half of their home-and-home Monday in Houston.

By ALAN COLE

Associated Press