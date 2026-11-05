Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42 points help Thunder to a 124-116 win over the Cavaliers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 42 points and eight assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder withstood a late rally and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-116 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City beat Cleveland for the second time in three nights. The Thunder (6-2) defeated the Cavs 117-112 in Cleveland.

Ajay Mitchell added 23 points and rookie Bennett Stirtz 16 for the Thunder, who are 3-2 since the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Oklahoma City led 115-102 with 1:47 left, but Donovan Mitchell, who led the Cavaliers with 27 points, made three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 117-111 with 46.7 left.

James Harden scored 19 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland (4-4).

Gilgeous-Alexander made 11 of 26 shots, 5 of 11 from long distance, and converted 15 of 19 foul shots.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 43 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.6 seconds remaining in the Monday win over Cleveland.

Oklahoma City led by as many as 25 points midway through the second quarter of the rematch. But, Cleveland finished the half on a 19-10 run to pull within 60-44. The Cavaliers scored the first nine points of the third — seven by Harden — to make it 60-53.

The Thunder weathered the run and took a 87-74 lead on a 3-pointer by Stirtz, who made 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. The advantage grew to 96-77 on a layup by Mitchell, but the Cavaliers kept applying the pressure.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Thunder: Play at Memphis on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press