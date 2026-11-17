CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points and Jarrett Allen added 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an early deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115 on Monday night.

Cleveland trailed by six points, 31-25, after one period before rebounding in the second. The Cavaliers used a 32-17 scoring edge in the second quarter for a 57-48 advantage at the break. Cleveland maintained its nine-point lead through the third quarter and weathered a fourth quarter comeback try by the Bulls to win for the third time in four games.

Tyrese Proctor scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half for Cleveland, which improved to 6-2 at home. Peyton Watson chipped in 14 points, Meleek Thomas added 10 and James Harden finished with nine points and 10 assists.

Norman Powell led Chicago with 27 points, and Matas Buzelis scored 23. Jalen Smith posted 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Tre Jones finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro had 13.

The loss halted the Bulls’ two-game win streak, which followed an eight-game skid. Chicago fell to 2-6 on the road and 3-10 overall.

The Cavaliers were without Evan Mobley, who has a sprained big toe on his right foot. Cleveland says he will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Up next

Bulls: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

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