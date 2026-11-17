NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a season-high 37 points, Jaylen Brown matched his season best with 31 and the superstars provided the Philadelphia 76ers with more than enough in LeBron James’ absence to beat the Brooklyn Nets 135-123 on Monday night.

Brown added 13 rebounds but wasn’t in the game for the finish after a collision with Julius Randle in the fourth quarter opened a cut on his head. Brown returned to the game wearing a headband after being treated, but then left again a few minutes later.

James sat out on the second half of the 76ers’ back-to-back games and Philadelphia improved to 4-0 without him. Tyrese Maxey finished with 24 points and nine assists.

Embiid had 24 points by halftime of what appeared would be a blowout. The Nets made it a game in the fourth quarter before the center helped turn them back, scoring six straight Philadelphia points to extend a six-point lead back into double figures and then making a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining after Brooklyn had climbed back within four.

Julius Randle scored 33 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 25 for the Nets, who fell to 3-10. Second-year guard Nolan Traore matched his career high with 23 points.

Embiid sat out the victory Sunday over Indiana in which James passed Jason Kidd to move into No. 3 on the NBA’s career assists list. The 76ers didn’t officially list Embiid as available Monday until about half an hour before the game, but it was clear he was fine. He had 13 points in the first quarter as Philadelphia took a 33-26 lead.

The Sixers made their first three shots in the second, and when they finally missed, Dean Wade dunked the rebound while being fouled for a three-point play and a 46-28 lead. They made nine of their first 11 shots in the period — and scored on the rebound of that second miss as well. The lead reached 63-39 on Maxey’s 3-pointer before Philadelphia took a 78-59 lead to halftime.

The Nets charged back into the game in the third, cutting it to 105-95 headed to the fourth. Randle’s 3-pointer trimmed it to 106-101 early in the period.

Up next

76ers: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer