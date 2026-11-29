MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kel’el Ware had a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds, Ryan Rollins had a season-high 28 points and Brayden Burries added 20 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 on Saturday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Ousmane Dieng had a season-best 13 points for the Bucks, who won for just the third time this season. Milwaukee has two wins in its last four games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and Ajay Mitchell added 24 for the Thunder. Alex Caruso had 13 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth straight.

The Bucks outscored the Thunder 34-18 in third period to take a 92-82 lead.

Milwaukee protected its advantage throughout the fourth quarter. A Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer cut the Bucks’ lead to 105-103, but Milwaukee held off the Thunder down the stretch.

The Thunder (10-10) led by as many as eight points in the first, but the Bucks closed with a flurry and held a 27-26 advantage at the end of the quarter.

Oklahoma City built a 10-point lead in the second and led 64-58 at the half. Gilgeous-Alexander has 19 first-half points for Oklahoma City, while Rollins had 20 to lead Milwaukee.

The Thunder made 5 of 9 foul shots, while the Bucks converted on 19 of 27.

Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic all sat out for the Thunder, who have lost eight of 10 games while dealing with the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Tyler Herro, Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis missed the game for the Bucks, who lost at Detroit on Friday night and were playing their third game in four days.

Bucks center Myles Turner was helped off the court early in the third quarter. After the game, the team said he has a right knee sprain and is being evaluated.

Up next

Thunder: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press