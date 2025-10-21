Hawks host the Raptors in season opener

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 235.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors for the season opener.
Atlanta went 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free-throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.
Toronto went 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.
Raptors: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press