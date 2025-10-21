Skip to main content
Hawks host the Raptors in season opener

By AP News

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors for the season opener.

Atlanta went 40-42 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free-throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.

Toronto went 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

