Thunder celebrate ring ceremony, banner unveiling and double-OT win over Durant’s Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder fans got everything they wanted on Tuesday — a ring ceremony, a championship banner unveiling and a win over ex-Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Thunder a 125-124 win. Last season’s scoring champion had just five points at halftime but finished with 35.

Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander with the Rockets leading 124-123 in the second extra period. The crowd cheered gleefully as Durant exited the game with his sixth personal foul. Gilgeous-Alexander made both free throws for the decisive points. Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. missed a 19-foot jumper as time expired, and the Thunder survived in the season opener for both teams.

Thunder fans still haven’t forgiven Durant for leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors, their biggest rival, back in 2016. Durant had 23 points and nine rebounds in his first game with Houston after being traded in the offseason. He was booed loudly during pregame starter introductions and that continued for much of the game.

Chet Holmgren added 28 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, a first-time All-Star last season, sat out as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury he sustained last season. He had surgery on July 1, and coach Mark Daigneault said he is “progressing.”

Alperen Sengun had 39 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s short jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game at 104. Sengun missed a fadeaway at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

With the score tied at 115 in the closing seconds of the first overtime, Gilgeous-Alexander missed and Durant rebounded and tried to call a timeout that the Rockets didn’t have. The Thunder noticed and tried to alert the officials, but no call was made and the game went to a second overtime.

Up next

The Rockets visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The Thunder visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals series the Thunder won in seven games.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer