Denver faces Golden State for conference matchup

By AP News

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Golden State in Western Conference action Thursday.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Warriors averaged 19.7 points off of turnovers, 15.6 second-chance points and 43.6 bench points last season.

Denver went 50-32 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (calf).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

