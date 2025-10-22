Skip to main content
Oklahoma City faces Indiana after overtime win

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Indiana Pacers after the Thunder took down the Houston Rockets 125-124 in overtime.

Indiana went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall with a 32-8 record on the road last season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 107.6 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

