Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Minnesota visits Los Angeles after Doncic’s 43-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference action and 31-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 8.0 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.