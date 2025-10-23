Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boston visits New York for conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Celtics (0-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Boston meet.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Boston went 61-21 overall, 14-2 in Atlantic Division action and 33-8 on the road last season. The Celtics averaged 7.2 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (back).

Celtics: Luka Garza: day to day (concussion protocol), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.