Boston visits New York for conference matchup

Boston Celtics (0-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (1-0, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Boston meet.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Boston went 61-21 overall, 14-2 in Atlantic Division action and 33-8 on the road last season. The Celtics averaged 7.2 steals, 5.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (back).

Celtics: Luka Garza: day to day (concussion protocol), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press