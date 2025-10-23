Skip to main content
Toronto takes on conference rival Milwaukee

By AP News

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Milwaukee square off on Friday.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall, 21-31 in Eastern Conference play and 18-23 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 15.6 second-chance points and 36.5 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks shot 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (forearm), Ja’Kobe Walter: day to day (illness).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

