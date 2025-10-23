Skip to main content
Detroit heads to Houston for non-conference showdown

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Detroit Pistons (0-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the Detroit Pistons in non-conference play.

Houston went 52-30 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Rockets gave up 109.8 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Detroit went 44-38 overall last season while going 22-19 on the road. The Pistons averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.6 last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Isaiah Crawford: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

