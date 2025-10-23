Phoenix heads to Los Angeles for conference showdown

Phoenix Suns (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (0-1, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces Los Angeles in Western Conference action Friday.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action a season ago. The Clippers averaged 112.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.2 last season.

Phoenix went 36-46 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Suns shot 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press