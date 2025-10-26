Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Lakers’ Luka Doncic likely out at least one week with a sprained finger and a bruised leg

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Timberwolves Lakers Basketball

Timberwolves Lakers Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is expected to be sidelined for at least one week because of a sprained finger on his left hand and a bruised lower left leg, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday.

Doncic had been off to a spectacular start to the season with back-to-back 40-point games for the Lakers, who play at Sacramento on Sunday night. He will be reevaluated in approximately one week, the team said.

Doncic scored 43 points in the Lakers’ loss to Golden State on opening night, and he racked up 49 points in a victory over Minnesota last Friday night. Doncic scorched the Timberwolves despite spraining a finger on his non-shooting hand in the opening minutes.

The Lakers also are without LeBron James, who will be sidelined until at least mid-November because of sciatica.

Doncic’s probable one-week absence comes at an inopportune time for Los Angeles, which has six games in the next nine days. The Lakers will have to lean heavily on Austin Reaves, who has scored 51 points in their first two games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.