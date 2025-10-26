Skip to main content
Minnesota and Indiana set for cross-conference contest

By AP News

Indiana Pacers (0-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Indiana face off in non-conference action.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 25-16 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 114.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

Indiana went 50-32 overall last season while going 21-20 on the road. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.1 last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (nasal).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

