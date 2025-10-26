Skip to main content
Utah and Phoenix meet for conference showdown

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on Utah in Western Conference action Monday.

Utah finished 17-65 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Suns shot 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot).

Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Mark Williams: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

