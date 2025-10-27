Skip to main content
Los Angeles hosts Portland following Reaves’ 51-point performance

By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Austin Reaves scored 51 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.9 made field goals last season.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.9 last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Luka Doncic: out (knee / finger), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

