Thunder take on the Mavericks, look for 4th straight victory

By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Dallas.

Dallas went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.4 last season.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 26.9 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

