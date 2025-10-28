Simons scores 25 points as the Celtics earn their first victory by beating the Pelicans 122-90

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anfernee Simons made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, and the Boston Celtics earned their first victory over the season by pulling away to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-90 on Monday night.

Payton Pritchard added 18 points for the Celtics, who outscored the Pelicans 31-4 in the final 9:14 after they led by just five.

Simons scored 12 in the fourth quarter for Boston, which had dropped its first three games. Luka Garza had 16 points, while Jaylen Brown and Josh Minott finished with 15 apiece.

Jordan Poole scored 22 points for the Pelicans, who played without Zion Williamson and fell to 0-3. Rookie Derik Queen had 12 points.

Williamson missed his first game of the season with a left foot bone bruise. He had scored 27 points in both of the first two games.

Poole’s 3-pointer cut it to 91-86 early in the fourth quarter before Simons made three 3-pointers and Sam Hauser had two in Boston’s powerful finish.

