Boston visits New Orleans after Brown’s 41-point game

Boston Celtics (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics’ 119-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

New Orleans went 21-61 overall last season while going 14-27 at home. The Pelicans averaged 8.5 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Boston went 61-21 overall a season ago while going 33-8 on the road. The Celtics averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Yves Missi: day to day (ankle), Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press