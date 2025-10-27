Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brooklyn faces Houston after Thomas’ 40-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Brooklyn Nets (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -15.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Houston Rockets after Cam Thomas scored 40 points in the Nets’ 118-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Houston went 52-30 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall with a 14-27 record on the road last season. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle), Ziaire Williams: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.