Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thunder play the Kings on 4-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Thunder take on Sacramento.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Thunder averaged 21.9 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (knee).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.