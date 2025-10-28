Thunder play the Kings on 4-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Thunder take on Sacramento.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Thunder averaged 21.9 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (knee).

Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Nique Clifford: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press