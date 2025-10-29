Skip to main content
San Antonio takes on Miami, looks for 5th straight victory

By AP News

Miami Heat (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Miami finished 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference games and 18-23 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 110.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

