Milwaukee and Golden State meet for non-conference showdown

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors in out-of-conference action.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall with a 28-14 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 42.6 from deep.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 24-17 on the road. The Warriors shot 45.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

