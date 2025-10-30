Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Orlando faces Charlotte on 4-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Orlando Magic (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Charlotte.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall, 10-42 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Orlando went 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: out (shoulder).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.