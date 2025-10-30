Orlando faces Charlotte on 4-game skid

Orlando Magic (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Charlotte.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall, 10-42 in Eastern Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Orlando went 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: out (shoulder).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press