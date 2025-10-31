Skip to main content
Detroit squares off against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City

By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Mexico City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons square off against the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City.

Detroit went 44-38 overall last season while going 22-19 at home. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 39-43 overall, 23-29 in Western Conference games and 17-25 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

