Milwaukee travels to Indiana for conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Indiana in Eastern Conference action Monday.

Indiana finished 50-32 overall and 10-6 in Central Division play last season. The Pacers averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 9-7 in Central Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.0 last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: out (shoulder), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press