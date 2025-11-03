Skip to main content
Brooklyn hosts Minnesota on home skid

By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -9; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory over Minnesota.

Brooklyn finished 26-56 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Nets averaged 105.1 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from behind the arc last season.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall last season while going 24-17 on the road. The Timberwolves averaged 114.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.7% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

