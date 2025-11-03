Skip to main content
Phoenix faces Golden State on 3-game road slide

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to end its three-game road slide when the Suns play Golden State.

Golden State went 48-34 overall, 5-11 in Pacific Division games and 24-17 at home last season. The Warriors averaged 19.7 points off of turnovers, 15.6 second-chance points and 43.6 bench points last season.

Phoenix went 36-46 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Suns averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 34.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee).

Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring), Dillon Brooks: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

