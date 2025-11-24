Brooklyn plays New York on 7-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-13, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -14; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to end its seven-game home skid with a victory against New York.

The Nets are 3-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knicks are 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks with 12.5.

The Nets average 109.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 116.1 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 134-98 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Tyrese Martin is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 124.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Ben Saraf: out (ankle).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press