Brooklyn faces Indiana, aims to halt 7-game slide

By AP News

Brooklyn Nets (0-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to stop its seven-game slide with a victory over Indiana.

Indiana went 50-32 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.1 last season.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Nets gave up 112.2 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Nets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Drake Powell: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

