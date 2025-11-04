Skip to main content
Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight road win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Los Angeles trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference games and 30-11 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Clippers gave up 108.2 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game last season, 51.1 in the paint, 21.9 off of turnovers and 16.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jaylin Williams: day to day (shoulder), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Luguentz Dort: day to day (illness), Ajay Mitchell: day to day (glute).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

