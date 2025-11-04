Washington takes on Boston, aims to halt 5-game skid

Washington Wizards (1-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with Boston as losers of five in a row.

Boston finished 61-21 overall, 39-13 in Eastern Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from deep last season.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 46.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 16.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (elbow).

By The Associated Press