Dallas hosts Phoenix following Allen’s 42-point performance

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Dallas Mavericks after Grayson Allen scored 42 points in the Suns’ 121-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.4 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

