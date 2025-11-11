Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Houston hosts Washington after McCollum’s 42-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Washington Wizards (1-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Houston Rockets after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Wizards’ 137-135 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Houston finished 52-30 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Washington went 18-64 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game last season, 46.2 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 16.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.