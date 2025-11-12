Oklahoma City takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Los Angeles trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall, 39-13 in Western Conference action and 36-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.4% from behind the arc last season.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (sciatica), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press