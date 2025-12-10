Bane scores 37 to lead the Magic past the Heat 117-108 in the NBA Cup quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane matched his season high with 37 points and the Orlando Magic advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals with a 117-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Jalen Suggs scored 20 points and Paolo Banchero added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic, who will play New York or Toronto on Saturday in the semifinal round at Las Vegas.

Norman Powell led Miami with 21 points. Tyler Herro added 20 and Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each had 19 for the Heat, who have lost three times in Orlando this season.

Bane hit two 3-pointers and scored on a three-point play in the first 2:06 of the fourth quarter, stretching the Magic’s six-point lead to 13. The Heat never got the margin under nine until the final minute.

The Magic played for the first time this season without Franz Wagner, who is expected to be out several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The Heat made their first six shots and led 15-0 when Herro drove for a layup less than three minutes into the game. But Miami went cold and finished the game 8 for 33 (24.2%) from 3-point range. Herro missed all six of his 3-point attempts, including an open shot that could have cut the margin to four with 37 seconds left.

Bane made 6 of 9 3-pointers and the Magic shot 15 for 32 (46.9%).

Heat: Play the New York-Toronto loser in a regular-season game.

Magic: Play the New York-Toronto winner on Saturday at Las Vegas.

DICK SCANLON

Associated Press