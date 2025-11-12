New York takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -3.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Knicks face Orlando.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Knicks averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 52.5 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 15.7 on fast breaks.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

