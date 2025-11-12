Skip to main content
San Antonio plays Golden State, seeks 6th straight home win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Golden State Warriors (6-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-2, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Spurs take on Golden State.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall, 22-30 in Western Conference action and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 44.1 bench points last season.

Golden State went 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 46.2 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

