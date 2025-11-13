Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Knicks and Heat meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Miami Heat (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -9.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat travel to face the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 111.7 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Miami went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 26.4 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 115-107 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Norman Powell led the Heat with 29 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.