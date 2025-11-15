Curry leads Golden State against New Orleans after 49-point game

Golden State Warriors (8-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the New Orleans Pelicans after Stephen Curry scored 49 points in the Warriors’ 109-108 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans are 1-9 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zion Williamson averaging 3.2.

The Warriors are 7-4 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 114.6 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Pelicans’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Warriors allow. The Pelicans average 115.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.3 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 9.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: out (knee).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

