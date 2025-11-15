Milwaukee takes on Los Angeles after overtime win

Los Angeles Lakers (9-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after the Bucks took down the Charlotte Hornets 147-134 in overtime.

The Bucks are 5-2 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 7.3.

The Lakers are 6-2 in road games. Los Angeles is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bucks average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 46.6% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 31 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (sciatica), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press