Utah hosts Chicago after Markkanen’s 40-point game

By AP News

Chicago Bulls (6-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Chicago Bulls after Lauri Markkanen scored 40 points in the Utah Jazz’s 132-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Utah finished 17-65 overall with a 10-31 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 42 from deep.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall last season while going 21-20 on the road. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (hamstring), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Josh Giddey: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

