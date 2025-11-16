Wembanyama will miss his first game of the season with a calf strain when the Spurs face the Kings

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will miss Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings because of left calf tightness.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said the soreness was progressive and not related to any play. He also said the afternoon tipoff did not factor into Wembanyama missing his first game this season.

“Yeah, I think it was just something that he felt,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there was a specific play. And, obviously, we’ve seen around this league recently, the calf tightness thing is not something you want to take lightly. So just got to get some more information and don’t want to push it there.”

Wembanyama had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots on Friday as San Antonio dropped its second straight game to Golden State, 109-108.

Luke Kornet will start at center against Sacramento.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and a league-high 3.58 blocks per game in 34.7 minutes.

He led San Antonio to a franchise-best 5-0 start and was named the season’s inaugural Western Conference Player of the Week.

Wembanyama was limited to 46 games last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. The blood clot was discovered after Wembanyama participated in NBA All-Star Weekend.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA